Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour can take a major step towards the Serie A title when their Napoli side host Genoa on Sunday evening.

The Scotland midfielders are bidding to become the first Scots in history to win the Scudetto with Napoli leading the table by three points from Inter Milan with just three matches remaining.

Inter, who reached the Champions League final with an epic 4-3 extra-time (7-6 on aggregate) victory over Barcelona at the San Siro on Tuesday, travel to Torino in the 5pm kick-off on Sunday.

A victory for Simone Inzaghi’s side would move them into first place on goal difference - temporarily at least - before Napoli take on a Genoa side who have lost their last three league matches in the later match.

Should Inter slip up, then Antonio Conte’s Napoli, providing the beat Genoa at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, will have the opportunity to clinch the title away to Parma the following weekend.

McTominay has emerged as the hero of Naples in recent weeks, with a run of five goals in three matches during April securing crucial victories for his side and landing him the Serie A player of the month award.

The eyes of the Tartan Army will be on the former Manchester United man and his teammate Gilmour as they close in on a historic Scottish first in Italy.

Scott McTominay is closing in on the Serie A title with Napoli. | Getty Images

Napoli v Genoa match details

The Serie A fixture takes place at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradano in Naples on Sunday, May 11, 2025. Kick-off is 7.45 BST.

Napoli v Genoa TV channel

UK viewers can watch the match live on subscription channel TNT Sports 1 with coverage getting underway at 7.30pm.