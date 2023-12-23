What TV channel is Motherwell v Rangers? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of Motherwell v Rangers in the Scottish Premiership

Motherwell host Rangers at Fir Park on Christmas Eve. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Rangers travel to Motherwell on Christmas Eve looking for the victory that will keep them on the coattails of Celtic ahead of next week’s Old Firm clash.

The Ibrox side are currently five points behind their Glasgow rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership but can reduce that to just two points with a game in hand with a win at Fir Park on Sunday.

Rangers then host Ross County on Wednesday night before travelling to Celtic Park on December 30 for the all-important top-of-the-table clash that could have a huge bearing on the outcome of the title race.

It is 21 years since Motherwell beat Rangers in a regular league game and Stuart Kettlewell’s side have not won in their last 14 cinch Premiership matches. In contrast, Rangers are unbeaten in 15 games under Philippe Clement and have won their last six.

Motherwell v Rangers match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Fir Park, Motherwell on Sunday, December 24, 2023. Kick-off is 12 noon.

Is Motherwell v Rangers on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting from 11am. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene which gets underway at 7.15pm on BBC Scotland on Sunday and is repeated at 12.25am on BBC One Scotland.

Motherwell v Rangers live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match live via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.99 or the current offer price of a six-month contract for £21 per month.

Motherwell v Rangers team news

Motherwell will assess Calum Butcher as he bids to shake off a calf issue. Lennon Miller (knee) and Pape Souare (ankle) remain out.

Striker Kemar Roofe and midfielder John Lundstram (ankle) have been added to Rangers’ injury list after going off against St Johnstone in midweek. Midfielders Ryan Jack, Tom Lawrence (muscle), Nico Raskin (ankle), Jose Cifuentes (muscle) and striker Danilo (knee) remain out.

Motherwell v Rangers referee and VAR

David Dickinson is the match referee with Greg Aitken in charge of VAR.

