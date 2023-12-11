What TV channel is Man Utd v Bayern Munich? How to watch crucial Champions League decider

Everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United v Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Scotland's Scott McTominay will hope to play his part in a Manchester United victory against Bayern Munich in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It is crunch time for Manchester United on Tuesday in their bid to reach the last 16 of the Champions League – but progress is out of their hands.

Erik Ten Hag's inconsisent side must beat Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich at Old Trafford and hope the clash between Copenhagen and Galatasaray ends in a draw to leapfrog both and go through as Group A runners-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defeat would end United’s European campaign without even the consolation of a Europa League place.

Bayern have already qualified as group winners and are protecting a competition record 39-match unbeaten group-stage run. United, meanwhile, have collected just four points from their first five fixtures, which included a 4-3 defeat in Munich in their opening match back on September 20.

United also lost at home to Galatasaray, and away to Copenhagen, with their only victory thus far coming against the Danish side at Old Trafford, while a point was garnered from the most recent trip to Turkey which ended in a 3-3 draw a fortnight ago.

United’s poor European form has mirrored their Premier League campaign thus far which has been mixed at best, summed up by a 2-1 win over Chelsea last week being followed by an awful 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay has been a key figure for Ten Hag’s men this season, topping the club scoring charts with six goals thus far, and will be expected to start in the must-win clash against the German champions.

Man Utd v Bayern Munich match details

The Champions League Group A match takes place at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm.

Is Man Utd v Bayern Munich on TV?

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7pm.

Man Utd v Bayern Munich live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Man Utd team news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victor Lindelof trained with the group on Tuesday afternoon after the defender missed the Bournemouth defeat through injury but Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were absent due to illness and are doubful to face Bayern.

Match odds