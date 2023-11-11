What TV channel is Livingston v Rangers? How to watch, kick-off time, referee and VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of Livingston v Rangers in the Scottish Premiership

Livingston host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Rangers return to domestic action on Sunday with a trip to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership after their midweek Europa League win over Sparta Prague.

The 2-1 victory over the Czech side at Ibrox on Thursday continued the impressive start to manager Philippe Clement’s tenure since his appointment last month.

Rangers remain unbeaten in their six matches under the Belgian head coach, which includes three wins out of three in the league scoring 11 goals in the process. The Gers are eight points behind leaders Celtic but have a game in hand over their Glasgow rivals.

Livingston have endured a difficult season so far and currently sit second bottom of the table, two points ahead of St Johnstone, who have a game in hand, after collecting just 10 points from their opening 12 matches.

David Martindale’s side are currently on four-match losing streak and have failed to score in their last three outings.

Livingston v Rangers match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at the Tony Macaroni Arena, Livingston, on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Kick-off is 12pm.

Is Livingston v Rangers on TV?

The game will be shown live on the Sky Sports Football channel with coverage starting at 11am. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene from 7.15pm on Sunday on the BBC Scotland channel and repeated at midnight on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day 2.

Livingston v Rangers live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch on laptop, tablet or mobile via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.98 or a monthly membership for £34.99 per month.

Livingston v Rangers team news

Livingston welcome back Cristian Montano after a two-game suspension, while goalkeeper Shamal George is fit to return after a minor injury caused him to be dropped to the bench for the last two matches. Ayo Obileye has recovered from a foot injury but may not be risked.

Defenders Leon Balogun and Ridvan Yilmaz return to the fold after missing Rangers’ Europa League win over Sparta Prague on Thursday night as they are not in the European squad. Midfielder Nicolas Raskin (ankle), defender John Souttar (muscle problem) and Rabbi Matondo (knee) remain out.

Livingston v Rangers referee and VAR

Steven McLean is the match referee with Steven Kirkland in charge of VAR.

