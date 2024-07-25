What TV channel is Kilmarnock v Cercle Brugge? How to watch Europa League qualifier for free

Kick-off time, TV details, live stream and team news

Kilmarnock begin their European campaign against Belgian side Cercle Brugge on Thursday night.

The Europa League second qualifying round first leg tie takes place at a sold-out Rugby Park, which is hosting its first European game in five years, ahead of the return leg at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Brugge next week.

With the previous sojourn into foreign competition starting and ending with defeat to Connah’s Quay Nomads in the first weeks of Angelo Alessio’s short reign, it is 23 years ago that Killie fans got the chance to travel overseas, when they took on Viking Stavanger, and the first opportunity for many of the players to compete at this level.

Kilmarnock host Cercle Brugge at a sold-out Rugby Park in the Europa League second qualifying round first leg. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Manager Derek McInnes has only signed two players this summer, Bruce Anderson and Robby McCrorie, and wants his squad to reap the rewards of their efforts in sealing fourth place in the Scottish Premiership.

“It’s important that you remind yourself that it’s there to be enjoyed, the whole opportunity of competing in Europe,” said McInnes, who guided Aberdeen into European qualification in all seven of his full seasons at Pittodrie. “It doesn’t come around every year. For a club like Kilmarnock we would like to get to the stage where it becomes more frequent, but it’s important that we try and make the most of opportunity.

“You see the response from the supporters – both home and away tickets sold out. That tells you the impact it has on the club and everything else.

“But for us in the professional part we get the benefit of last season’s efforts now and we’ve got to try and make the most of the most opportunity. It’s important in any cup you try and generate as many good moments and go as far as you can.

“We’ve already made money for the club in qualifying for Europe, but proper prize money can be there for the club as well, so that aspect of it doesn’t go unnoticed from us as well.”

Cercle are the seeded team in the Europa League second qualifying round but have not played in foreign competition since losing to Anorthosis Famagusta in 2010. They have only won once in four European ties in total, beating Finnish side Turun Palloseura on away goals.

Their recent history is not dissimilar to Killie, who are back in Europe three years after being relegated.

Kilmarnock v Cercle Brugge match details

The Europa League second qualifying round first leg tie takes place at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Kick-off is 7.30pm.

Kilmarnock v Cercle Brugge TV channel

The match is being shown live free-to-air on the BBC Scotland channel with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Kilmarnock v Cercle Brugge live stream

A free live stream will be available through the BBC iPlayer. For those wishing to watch overseas, outwith the UK and Belgium, a pay-per-view broadcast is available via Killie TV. You can purchase a pass for the game on PPV here for £12.99.

Kilmarnock team news

KIlmarnock will be without Kyle Magennis as the midfielder builds up his fitness following last season’s injury issues, while the club remain keen to re-sign Corrie Ndaba. The defender would not have been ready to play against Brugge even if signed in time.

