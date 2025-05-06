This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

TV and live stream details for Inter Milan v Barcelona

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inter Milan and Barcelona square off for a place in the Champions League final on Tuesday night.

The sides reconvene for an eagerly-awaited semi-final second leg clash at the San Siro in Milan after the enthralling 3-3 draw in the first leg at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuïc last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Barcelona are looking to book a spot in the final for the first time in a decade, Inter are aiming to reach a second final in three seasons, having lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the 2023 final in Istanbul.

Inter last lifted the trophy in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, beating Bayern Munich 2-0 in the final at the Bernabeu after claiming a 3-2 aggregate victory over Barcelona in the semi-final. It was the Italian club's third triumph in the competition having previously won the tournament back-to-back in 1964 and 1965.

Barcelona's last success came in the 3-1 win over Juventus in 2015 under Luis Enrique when the final was held at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The Catalans are bidding for a sixth crown having also lifted the cup in 1992, 2006, 2009 and 2011.

Either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain will meet the winner in this season's decider, with PSG leading 1-0 from the first leg at the Emirates last week ahead of their second leg in the French capital on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal fights for the ball with Inter Mila duo Federico Dimarco and Hakan Calhanoglu during last week's Champions League semi-final first leg at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic. (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Inter Milan v Barcelona match details

The Champions League semi-final second leg takes place at the San Siro, Milan, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm UK time.

Inter Milan v Barcelona TV channel

The match is not being broadcast on TV in the UK - instead, it will be available to watch through a streaming service, see below.

Inter Milan v Barcelona live stream