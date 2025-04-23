Milan rivals go head-to-head for place in national final

Italian giants Inter Milan and AC Milan square off in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg at the San Siro on Wednesday night.

The tie is evenly poised at 1-1 after the first leg where AC Milan, as the designated home side, took the lead through England striker Tammy Abraham early in the second half only for Turkey captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu to draw Inter level.

Inter will now host the second leg at the shared stadium with either Bologna or Empoli lying in wait in the final next month. The other semi-final second leg takes place on Thursday evening with Bologna, who are captained by Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson, leading 3-0 from the first leg.

The Milan derby rivals are experiencing very different 2024-25 campaigns. While Inter are chasing a historic treble - they currently lead Serie A on goal difference ahead of Napoli and are through to the Champions League semi-finals - AC Milan are looking to salvage a disappointing season that sees them languishing down in ninth place in the Italian top flight having been eliminated from the Champions League at the play-off knockout round stage by Feyenoord.

Inter Milan v AC Milan match details

The Coppa Italia semi-final second leg takes place at the San Siro Stadium, Milan, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm UK time.

Inter Milan v AC Milan TV channel

UK viewers can watch the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg on subscription channel Premier Sports 2 with coverage getting underway at 7.55pm.