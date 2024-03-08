What TV channel is Hibs v Rangers? How to watch Scottish Cup tie, team news, referee, VAR
Rangers continue their pursuit of a domestic treble when they travel to Easter Road to face Hibs in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.
Having already lifted the League Cup in December, and with a current two-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premership, the Ibrox side are on course to emulate Celtic’s achievements of last season with a clean sweep of honours.
However, in a resurgent Hibs side, they face a tough hurdle to overcome in order to make it through to next month’s semi-finals at Hampden Park, with Nick Montgomery’s men on a five-match unbeaten run and looking a far stronger outfit since an influx of January signings.
Bournemouth loanees Emiliano Marcondes and Nathan Moriah-Welsh have added quality and bite to the midfield while Myziane Maolida has brought a spark to the forward line with four goals in his nine appearances thus far.
Rangers have little time to prepare for the match following Thursday’s highly credible 2-2 draw with Portuguese champions Benfica in Lisbon in the Europa League last 16 first leg. They are also nursing a number of injuries to forward players and had a setback in a 2-1 home defeat to Mothewell last weekend.
Hibs will fancy their chances but Rangers have been transformed into a formidable force since Philippe Clement took over from Michael Beale in October and few would bet against them edging through.
Hibs v Rangers match details
The Scottish Cup quarter-final tie takes place at Easter Road, Edinburgh on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Kick-off is 5.30pm.
Hibs v Rangers TV channel
The match will be broadcast exclusively live on subscription channel Viaplay Sport 1 with coverage starting at 5pm. Match highlights from Hibs v Rangers and other ties will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.30pm on Sunday.
Hibs v Rangers live stream
Fans can watch a live stream of the Scottish Cup tie by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. You can also add Viaplay to Amazon Prime as one of your channels.
Hibs v Rangers team news
Hibs midfielder Luke Amos is facing a couple of weeks out with a muscle injury while long-term absentees Josh Campbell and Jake Doyle-Hayes (both ankle) remain sidelined.
Rangers have numerous injuries in the forward areas with Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo, Todd Cantwell, Danilo and Abdallah Sima all ruled out along with midfielder Kieran Dowell.
Hibs v Rangers referee and VAR
Steven McLean is the match referee with Steven Kirkland in charge of VAR.
Match odds
Hibs 6/1, Draw 19/5, Rangers 19/40 – via oddschecker.com.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.