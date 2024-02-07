What TV channel is Hibs v Celtic? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Celtic travel to Easter Road to face Hibs in the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group)

Pressure is building on both Hibs and Celtic as the two sides prepare to meet at Easter Road on Wednesday.

Hibs are in a dire need of a positive result to appease restless fans after a 3-0 home defeat to St Mirren on Saturday left them without a league win in six matches and languishing down in seventh place in the Premiership table – 19 points behind city rivals Hearts in third.

Celtic, meanwhile, dropped points for the sixth time this season in a 1-1 draw away to managerless Aberdeen on Sunday allowing Rangers to draw level with them at the top of the standings with a 2-1 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox on Tuesday night.

While most of the Celtic fans’ ire has been directed at the board for a perceived lack of ambition in the transfer market, manager Brendan Rodgers will be acutely aware of the need for an improved performance than the one his side produced at Pittodrie.

Remarkably, Rodgers has never won at Easter Road across his two spells as Celtic manager with this season’s previous meeting between the sides in Leith on October 28 ending in a goalless draw. Celtic made up for that with a 4-1 win over the Edinburgh side at Parkhead on December 6.

Hibs v Celtic match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Easter Road, Edinburgh on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Kick-off is 8pm.

Hibs v Celtic TV channel

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 7pm. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm.

Hibs v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers wishing to watch on laptop, tablet or mobile can do so via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Hibs v Celtic team news

Hibs welcome back Lewis Miller and Martin Boyle following their involvement in the Asian Cup with Australia. Rocky Bushiri remains on AFCON duty with DR Congo, while Paul Hanlon faces a late check after illness. Chris Cadden is back in the squad but not ready for sustained game time after recovering from a ruptured Achilles. Josh Campbell (ankle) and Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle) are out.

Daizen Maeda returns for Asian Cup duty for Celtic but Oh Hyeon-gyu and Yang Hyun-jun remain with South Korea. Greg Taylor (calf), Cameron Carter-Vickers (hamstring) and Reo Hatate (calf) remain out while Tomoki Iwata is working his way back to fitness.

Hibs v Celtic referee and VAR

Nick Walsh is the match referee with Andrew Dallas in charge of VAR.

