What TV channel is Hibs v Aberdeen? Kick-off time, referee, VAR, how to watch Viaplay Cup semi-final

Hibs and Aberdeen meet in the first of the Viaplay Cup semi-finals taking place at Hampden Park this weekend.

Hibs and Aberdeen will contest the first Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Dons are bidding to reach their first League Cup final since 2018 when they left with runners-up medals following a 1-0 defeat to Celtic at the national stadium while Hibs were also defeated 2-1 by Celtic in their most recent final appearance just two years ago.

Aberdeen are approaching the 10th anniversary of the last time they lifted the trophy, which happened on March 14, 2014 at Celtic Park, as a goalless 90 minutes and extra-time against Inverness Caledonian Thistle was followed by a 4-2 victory in the penalty shoot-out.

Hibs have to go even further back, to March 18, 2007, for their last success in the competition which came courtesy of a thumping 5-1 win over Kilmarnock where the sole surviving player in the current squad, Lewis Stevenson, then aged just 19, was named man of the match.

Stevenson, now 35, will likely have to settle for a place on the bench this time around, as manager Nick Montgomery looks to find the winning formula that has deserted his side since the quarter-final victory over St Mirren.

Hibs have drawn four and lost one of their five matches since then, and were disappointed to be pegged back from 2-0 up in a midweek draw with Ross County.

Aberdeen have also struggled for form since their quarter-final win away to Ross County but managed to end a five-game winless streak with a 4-2 victory at Motherwell in midweek, which followed a dismal 2-0 defeat at Kilmarnock last weekend.

With both clubs performing below expectations so far this season, there is much resting on the outcome, with the prospect of competing for silverware in the December 17 final against either Hearts or Rangers providing them with plenty to gain and much to lose.

The last time the sides met at Hampden was in the Scottish Cup semi-finals in 2017 with Aberdeen emerging 3-2 winners on that occasion.

Hibs v Aberdeen match details

The Viaplay Cup semi-final takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Kick-off is 5.15pm.

Is Hibs v Aberdeen on TV?

The Viaplay Cup semi-final will be shown exclusively live on subscription channel Viaplay Sports 1 with coverage starting at 4.45pm. If you are a Sky or Virgin customer, you can sign-up to Viaplay through your TV provider.

Hibs v Aberdeen live stream

Those wishing to watch the match on their laptop, tablet or smartphone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. You can also add Viaplay to Amazon Prime as one of your channels.

Hibs v Aberden team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Hibs but Chris Cadden, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Harry McKirdy will all miss out, while Christian Doidge will be closely monitored in the lead-up to the match after missing out the last two matches with a groin strain .Dylan Levitt (ankle) and Jojo Wollacott (thigh) both made their first starts for the club since August in midweek having recovered from injury.

Aberdeen will be without Shayden Morris and James McGarry due to hamstring injuries.

Hibs v Aberdeen referee

John Beaton is the match referee while Greg Aitken is in charge of VAR.

