What TV channel is Hearts v Rangers? How to watch, team news, referee and VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of Hearts v Rangers in the Scottish Premiership

Hearts host Rangers at Tynecastle Park in the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement will face Hearts for the third time in only his 11th match in charge when his side travel to Tynecastle Park on Wednesday.

Hearts’ home ground can be a tough domain for rival clubs, particularly when the Gorgie side are in top form, as they have been recently, with four wins on the bounce since losing two late goals in a 2-1 defeat at Ibrox on October 29.

There was also a 3-1 defeat to Rangers at Hampden Park in the Viaplay Cup semi-final last month, and Clement will be looking to make it a hat-trick of wins over the Edinburgh outfit as he looks to reign in leaders Celtic at the top of the table.

Rangers are currently eight points behind the defending champions with a game in hand, while Hearts are eight points behind the Ibrox side in third.

Hearts v Rangers match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm.

Is Hearts v Rangers on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting from 7.30pm. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene with gets underway at 10.40pm on BBC One Scotland.

Hearts v Rangers live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match live via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.99.

Hearts v Rangers team news

Hearts will be without Liam Boyce (hamstring) and Cammy Devlin (ankle) as well as on-loan midfielder Alex Lowry, who is ineligible to face his parent club. Long-term injury victims Craig Gordon (leg), Craig Halkett (knee), Nathaniel Atkinson (ankle) and Barrie McKay (knee) are all back in training and at least one of them could be on the bench on Wednesday. On-loan Brighton defender Odel Offiah remains with his parent club following his recent medical issues.

Philippe Clement will assess a few knocks and bumps in his Rangers squad. Nico Raskin remains out as he begins a different route to recovery from his ankle injury while fellow midfielder Ryan Jack (unspecified injury) and Scott Wright (illness and a muscle problem) are working their way back to fitness.

Hearts v Rangers referee and VAR

Willie Collum is the match referee with Steven McLean in charge of VAR.

