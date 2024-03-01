What TV channel is Hearts v Celtic? How to watch, team news, referee and VAR
Celtic looked back to their best in the midweek demolition of Dundee but whether Brendan Rodgers’ have turned a corner will become more evident when they travel to third-placed Hearts on Sunday.
The defending champions are now playing catch up in the Scottish Premiership title race after recent draws away to Aberdeen and home to Kilmarnock allowed Rangers to overtake them at the top of the table.
Performance levels had dipped but there were signs of a recovery last weekend when Celtic came back from a goal down away to Motherwell to claim a 3-1 victory before everything clicked in a spectacular 7-1 thrashing of Dundee on Wednesday.
A trip to Tynecastle Park – where Hearts are unbeaten since December 6 – will provide a sterner test for the Hoops with Steven Naismith’s side having claimed a 2-0 win at Celtic Park in the last meeting between the sides back in December.
Hearts’ 12-game unbeaten run was ended last weekend in a 5-0 drubbing at Rangers while they were fortunate to claim a 1-1 draw with Hibs in the midweek Edinburgh derby having benefited from a controversial penalty award which Lawrence Shankland converted to take his season’s tally for club and country to 27.
Hearts v Celtic match details
The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Kick-off is 12 noon.
Hearts v Celtic TV channel
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting from 11am. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene at 7.30pm on BBC Scotland and repeated at 11.55pm on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day.
Hearts v Celtic live stream
Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match live via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.99 or the current offer price of a 12-month contract for £21 per month.
Hearts v Celtic team news
Hearts will be without Frankie Kent after the defender picked up a knee injury in the midweek draw with Hibs. Yutaro Oda missed that match due to a minor calf issue, while Craig Halkett, Peter Haring, Barrie McKay (all knee) and Liam Boyce (hamstring) remain out.
Maik Nawrocki (hamstring) and Reo Hatate (calf) will be absent for celtic while Liel Abada is still not being considered for selection due to off-field issues.
Hearts v Celtic referee and VAR
Don Robertson is the match referee with John Beaton in charge of VAR.
Match odds
Hearts 11/2, Draw 7/2, Celtic 13/25 – via oddschecker.com.
