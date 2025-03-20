TV and live stream details for Greece v Scotland

Scotland face Greece for the first time in 30 years on Thursday night in the first leg of their Nations League play-off.

Steve Clarke’s side are bidding to retain their League A status over the two legs with the return game at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Scotland, ranked 45th in the world, finished third in their section behind Portugal and Croatia while Greece, who sit 39th in Fifa’s rankings, finished second behind England in League B Group 2 on goal difference.

The two countries have met only twice before, with both sides winning 1-0 at home in their 1996 European Championship qualifiers, although they will face each other again in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers later in the year.

Greece host Scotland at the Karaiskakis Stadium in the Nations League play-off first leg on Thursday. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Greece v Scotland match details

The Nations League play-off first leg takes place at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Greece v Scotland TV channel

The match will broadcast live on BBC One Scotland with coverage starting at 7pm.

Greece v Scotland live stream

The match is available to live stream for free via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Greece v Scotland team news

Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie is suspended for the first leg after being booked against Portugal and Poland during the Nations League matches last year and boss Clarke has also been hit by injuries. Striker Lyndon Dykes, a regular in the Scotland squad over recent years and newcomer Ben Doak, the Liverpool winger who is on loan at Middlesbrough, are out injured. Aaron Hickey is a long-term absentee. Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson, Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney and Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet have all returned to the squad.

Greece will be minus injured captain Anastasios Bakasetas as well as midfielder Dimitrios Kourbelis.

Greece v Scotland referee and VAR

A team of German officials have been appointed to the match. Tobias Stieler is the match referee with Christian Gittelmann and Mark Borsch as his assistant referees. Martin Petersen is the fourth official. Soren Storks is on VAR duty and will be assisted by Benjamin Cortus.