What TV channel is Dundee v Celtic? How to watch, late team news, referee, VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of Dundee v Celtic in the Scottish Premiership

Dundee host Celtic at Dens Park in the Scottish Premiership on Boxing Day. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Celtic travel to Dundee on Boxing Day determined to maintain top spot in the cinch Premiership ahead of Saturday’s derby clash against Rangers.

Any slip-up from the defending champions at Dens Park would allow Rangers, currently two points behind, the chance to move top of the table ahead of the Old Firm showdown at Celtic Park with victory over Ross County at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic bounced back from two consecutive league defeats for the first time in a decade to beat Livingston 2-0 on Saturday but Rangers, who have a game in hand, cut the gap back to two points when they won at Motherwell on Christmas Eve.

Following the late postponement against Aberdeen on Saturday, Dundee will finally return to Dens Park a month after their previous home game ended in defeat by Hibs, only their second loss at their own stadium since February.

Dundee v Celtic match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Dens Park, Dundee on Wednesday, December 26, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Dundee v Celtic on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting from 2.45pm. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene at 7.15pm on BBC Scotland and repeated at 11.55pm on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day.

Dundee v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match live via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.99 or the current offer price of a six-month contract for £21 per month.

Dundee v Celtic late team news

Lee Ashcroft, Marcel Lewis and Diego Pineda are pushing for returns for Dundee while Owen Beck has been struggling with a groin issue but is expected to make the game. Antonio Portales is out until after the winter break with a hamstring injury.

Celtic midfielder Odin Thiago Holm is in contention following illness. Tomoki Iwata has missed several games after picking up a knock while Liel Abada (thigh) and Reo Hatate (hamstring) are in the latter stages of their rehab.

Dundee v Celtic referee and VAR

Don Robertson is the match referee with Greg Aitken in charge of VAR.

Match odds