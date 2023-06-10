All roads lead to Istanbul where Manchester City meet Inter Milan in the final of the Champions League on Saturday.

Man City and Inter Milan will compete for the Champions League trophy at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday night. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

While City are bidding to win the prestigious trophy for the first time in their history, Inter have lifted it on three seperate occasions, most recently in 2010 having previously won it back-to-back campaigns in 1964 and 1965.

Victory in Turkey would also see City become only the second English side to win the treble having already retained their domestic title and won the FA Cup. This would emulate the achievements of city rivals Manchester United, who won same three trophies in 1999.

Pep Guardiola’s side are strong favourites for a game as they hope to put years of frustration behind them after several near misses in their pursuit of the prize they covet most.

City have a fully-fit squad for the clash at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which was also the venue for Liverpool’s remarkable comeback victory over Inter’s city rivals, AC Milan, in 2005.

Man City v Inter Milan match details

The Champions League final takes place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Instanbul, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm. In the event of a tie after 90 minutes, extra-time and penalties will be played to determine a winner.

Is Man City v Inter Milan on TV?

The Champions League final will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting at 6pm.

Is Man City v Inter Milan available on live stream?

BT Sport has announced that the match will be available to watch for free via their website and YouTube channel.

Match odds

After 90 minutes: Man City 8/15, Draw 18/5, Inter Milan 6/1.