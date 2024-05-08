A huge match is in store this weekend as Celtic and Rangers clash in the fourth and final Old Firm derby of the cinch Premiership season with the destination of the title very much on the line.

Hosts Celtic are firmly in the driving seat as they currently hold a three-point advantage over their Glasgow rivals at the top of the table with just three matches remaining, as well as boasting a superior goal difference of +5.

A victory for Brendan Rodgers’ side would all but secure a third successive championship – leaving them six points clear and requiring just a single point from their remaining two matches away to Kilmarnock and home to St Mirren to clinch it.

Celtic host Rangers in the final Old Firm derby of the Scottish Premiership season this Saturday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

A win for Rangers, however, would draw them level on 84 points with Celtic, reigniting their title hopes and setting up a thrilling climax to the campaign that could see the race go right down to the wire on the final day of the season in a battle to secure the best goal difference.

Celtic and Rangers will also meet at Hampden Park on Saturday, May 15 in the final of the Scottish Cup, with Rangers still in the hunt for a historic treble after lifting the Viaplay Cup in December, while Celtic are going for a league and cup double.

Celtic edge the head-to-head meetings this season after following up a 1-0 away win in September with a 2-1 win at Parkhead in December. The most recent meeting last month finished in a 3-3 draw at Ibrox with Rangers recovering from a two-goal deficit at half-time.

Celtic v Rangers match details

The final Old Firm derby of the Scottish Premiership season takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Kick-off is 12.30pm.

Celtic v Rangers TV channel

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 11.30am. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm and repeated on BBC One Scotland at 12.15am after Match of the Day.

Celtic v Rangers live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch on laptop, tablet or mobile via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Celtic v Rangers team news

Celtic have the welcome prospect of going into the Old Firm derby with a full squad to choose from after Daizen Maeda, Liam Scales and Luis Palma all returned to the squad over the last two weekends following recent lay-offs. Rangers, however, have numerous injury problems to contend with despite welcoming back Ridvan Yilmaz, who returned from a two-month absence with a 79th minute substitute appearance against Kilmarnock last weekend. Connor Goldson, Danilo and Oscar Cortes have all been ruled out for the remainder of the season while Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo remain sidelined. Ryan Jack could make his comeback but has not played since the start of February.

Celtic v Rangers referee and VAR

Willie Collum is the match referee with Steven MacLean on VAR duty.

