What TV channel is Celtic v Aberdeen? How to watch, kick-off time, referee and VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of Celtic v Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership

Celtic host Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic and Aberdeen meet in the cinch Premiership on Sunday after experienced differing fortunes during their midweek European travels.

While Celtic were trounced 6-0 by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday following a first-half red card for Daizen Maeda, Aberdeen claimed a noteable 2-2 draw away to Greek side PAOK in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Both sides will have felt the effects of those excersions but the extra 48 hours of rest and recovery could prove beneficial to Celtic after playing more than 70 minutes with 10 men in the Spanish capital, while Aberdeen only returned from Thessaloniki on Friday.

Celtic remain unbeaten in the league under Brendan Rodgers this season after collecting 10 wins and two draws from their opening 12 fixtures and are eight points ahead of second-placed Rangers having played a game more.

Aberdeen have only played 10 fixtures thus far – the fewest in the division – and are currently seventh in the standings having amassed 12 points from those matches including an impressive 3-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox last month.

Celtic claimed a 3-1 win at Pittodrie in August in the only previous meeting between the sides this season while Aberdeen have to go back more than five years to May 2018 for their last victory at Celtic Park courtesy of a solitary Andy Considine goal.

Celtic v Aberdeen match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture will take place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Kick-off is 2.30pm.

The game will be shown live on the Sky Sports Football channel with coverage directly following on from the Livingston v Rangers match in the earlier kick-off. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene from 7.15pm on Sunday on the BBC Scotland channel and repeated at midnight on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day 2.

Celtic v Aberdeen live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch on laptop, tablet or mobile via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.98 or a monthly membership for £34.99 per month.

Celtic v Aberdeen team news

Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee injury he sustained in his red-card challenge against Atletico Madrid. Reo Hatate (hamstring) and Liel Abada (thigh) remain out.

Aberdeen remain without Shayden Morris and James McGarry because of hamstring injuries. Jack MacKenzie is free to play despite his red card in the Viaplay Cup semi-finals.

Celtic v Aberdeen referee and VAR

Willie Collum is the match referee with John Beaton in charge of VAR.

Match odds