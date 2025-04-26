What TV channel is Barcelona v Real Madrid? How to watch Copa del Rey final in the UK

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder

Deputy Sports Editor

Published 26th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 07:41 BST
Spanish cup final TV and live stream details

Armchair football fans are in for a treat on Saturday evening when Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the final of the Copa del Rey.

It is the first time the El Clasico rivals have squared off in the final of Spain’s premier cup competition since 2014 when Gareth Bale’s late strike seal a 2-1 win for Real.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men go into this year’s final in Seville seeking to salvage an underwhelming campaign.

Real are four points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga with five games to go and were last week knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal.

Barca have won the two previous meetings between the clubs this campaign – 4-0 at Santiago Bernabeu and 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia.

The build-up to the final has been shrouded in controversary after Real suggested referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea and VAR Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes should be removed from duty due to “unacceptable” comments made by the match officials.

Bilbao-born De Burgos Bengoetxea cried in front of the media as he revealed the pressure Real’s television channel has put referees under. The 39-year-old is the latest in a line of officials to be criticised on Real Madrid TV this season.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Barcelona's Pedri will square off in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Barcelona's Pedri will square off in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Barcelona's Pedri will square off in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Barcelona v Real Madrid match details

The Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid takes place on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Kick-off is 9pm UK time.

Barcelona v Real Madrid TV details

The Copa del Rey final will be broadcast live in the UK on subscription channel Premier Sports 1 with coverage starting at 8.55pm.

Premier Sports subscribers can watch the match via the Premier Sports website or app.

