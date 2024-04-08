What TV channel is Arsenal v Bayern Munich? How to watch Champions League quarter-final

Harry Kane will face his former North London rivals when Arsenal host his Bayern Munich side in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday.

The England captain spent 14 years at Tottenham Hotspur – becoming the all-time highest goalscorer for club and country – before making the move to the Bundesliga giants last summer. His return to face his former derby foes is an intriguing subplot ahead of the first leg tie at the Emirates. Kane has scored 38 goals and counting in his first season in German football, having netted 14 for Spurs in 19 games against the Gunners. He is also tied with Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann at the top of the Champions League scoring chart this season with six goals in eight matches.

Arsenal, who lead the Premier League table on goal difference ahead of Liverpool, are preparing for their first Champions League quarter-final in 14 years since they lost 6-3 on aggregate against Pep Guardiola's Barcelona. Bayern, who trail Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen by 16 points, boast an 100 per cent record against Arsenal in Champions League knockout matches having progressed on all previous four occasions (2004-05, 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2016-17 – all in the last 16).

Arsenal host Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final first leg at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The most recent meeting in March 2017 saw Bayern inflict Arsenal's heaviest defeat in any competition at Emirates Stadium with a 5-1 victory.

Arsenal v Bayern Munich match details

The Champions League quarter-final first leg tie takes place at Emirates Stadium, London, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Kick-off is 8pm.

Arsenal v Bayern Munich TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7pm. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Arsenal v Bayern Munich live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Arsenal v Bayern Munich team news

Arsenal have a fully fit squad barring long-term absentee Jurrien Timber. Bayern have doubts over goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, midfielders Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Aleksandar Pavlovic, plus defender Noussair Mazraoui. Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr, Tarek Buchmann and Noel Aseko-Nkili are all set to miss out through injury.

Arsenal v Bayern Munich referee and VAR

Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg is the man in charge. He will be assisted on the sidelines by Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderqvist. Dutch official Pol van Boekel will oversee VAR.

