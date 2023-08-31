What TV channel is Aberdeen v Hacken on? How to watch Europa League decider for free

All Sections
Aberdeen host Swedish champions BK Hacken on Thursday evening knowing that a victory of any kind will send the club into the Europa League group stages.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:39 BST
 Comment

Safe in the knowledge that a defeat will still mean European group stage football for the first time in 15 years with a guaranteed parachute into the Europa Conference League, the Dons will hope for the greater prestige and financial reward that comes with entry into the second tier of UEFA competition.

Aberdeen have put themselves into an advantageous position to qualify following the first leg in Gothenburg last week, where they recovered from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw thanks to goals from Bojan Miovski and Nicky Devlin.

Now a sell-out crowd inside Pittodrie Stadium will cheer on Barry Robson’s side in the hope of claiming a famous win that will secure a place in the competition that also includes the likes of Liverpool, Roma, Bayer Leverkusen and Villareal.

Aberdeen host BK Hacken at a sold-out Pittodrie Stadium in the Europa League play-off 2nd leg. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Aberdeen host BK Hacken at a sold-out Pittodrie Stadium in the Europa League play-off 2nd leg. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen host BK Hacken at a sold-out Pittodrie Stadium in the Europa League play-off 2nd leg. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Aberdeen v Hacken match details

The Europa League play-off round second leg fixture takes place at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Is Aberdeen v Hacken on TV?

The match is being broadcast live free-to-air on the BBC Scotland channel. This can be found on Sky channel 115 (in Scotland) or 187 (in England and Wales), or on Virgin channel 108 (in Scotland) or 162 (in England and Wales), with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Aberden v Hacken live stream

Those wishing to watch the match on their smartphone, tablet or laptop can do so for free on the BBC Sport website HERE or via the BBC iPlayer.

Aberdeen team news

Barry Robson’s squad has a clean bill of health but Senegalese forward Pape Habib Gueye, who signed this week on a three-year deal, is ineligible.

Match odds

Aberdeen 2/1, Draw 11/4, BK Hacken 29/20 – oddschecker.com

