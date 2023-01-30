What transfer deadline day might look like for each Scottish Premiership club - Scotsman Football Show

Time is running out for clubs in the Scottish Premiership to make final additions to their squads ahead of the January transfer deadline.

What happens before midnight on Tuesday could determine the fate of each club’s season with last minute arrivals and departures having the potential to either strengthen or weaken squads ahead of the race for the title, Europe and the top six, as well as the battle against relegation.

While some clubs can head into deadline day fairly relaxed – the likes of Celtic and Hearts have already added several new faces as they build from a position of strength – for others, such as Rangers and Hibs, there is a need to recruit with transfer activity likely before the clock runs out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the latest episode of the Scotsman Football Show, Matthew Elder is joined by sports editor Mark Atkinson to discuss what transfer deadline day might look like for each of the 12 Premiership clubs.