A year long wait – or 23 year wait if you’re a Scotland fan – comes to an end for football fans tonight, as Euro 2020 finally gets underway a year later than originally planned.

After being locked out for almost 15 months, fans across the continent are gearing up to re-enter stadiums this week and get ready to roar their country onto glory, as anticipation for the tournament grows by the hour.

Three of the four home nations will be involved in this summer’s tournament, with Wales, England and Scotland all set to kick off their campaign over the next few days.

With the tournament being played in various stadiums across Europe, the competition will have 11 host cities - Rome, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Baku, Budapest, Copenhagen, Munich, Saint Petersburg and Seville hosting games alongside our own Hampden Park in Glasgow and London’s Wembley Stadium.

While the most important part of this summer’s competition will be what happens on the park, anyone who witnessed Diana Ross’ woefully misplaced penalty in USA 94 will know a major international tournament is nothing without an overzealous opening ceremony.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the opening ceremony this evening.

UEFA Euro 2020 will get underway this evening. SNS Group Craig Williamson.

Where is the opening ceremony of Euro 2020 held?

The Italian capital of Rome will host the tournament’s opening ceremony and first game, with the Stadio Olimpico, home of Serie A sides AS Roma and Lazio, the backdrop for this evening’s festivities. Sadly, like many of the host cities, the historic ground will only be 25% full owing to coronavirus restrictions.

When will the Euro 2020 opening ceremony start and how can I watch?

The ceremony is set to start at 7pm, and will be available to watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Which teams will be playing in the first game of Euro 2020?

Opening the tournament will be Group A participants Italy and Turkey.

The game will kick off at 8pm, immediately after the opening ceremony and is live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The Italian side, who will have home advantage, are overwhelming favourites for the game, with odds of 4/9 on SkyBet. However, Turkey have been labelled as tournament dark horses after an impressive qualifying campaign.

Which acts will be performing at the opening ceremony?

Martin Garrix will perform alongside U2’s Bono and The Edge, with the trio expected to perform the official Euro 2020 anthem ‘We are the People.’

UEFA have said they will give a virtual performance that will use ‘cutting-edge technology’ to bring fans closer to the curtain raiser.

Global opera icon Andrea Bocelli will also perform Puccini’s ‘Nessun Dorma’ directly from the stadium and is guaranteed to get the hair’s standing up on the back of your neck.