What next for Rangers in Champions League quest? PSV play-off round dates and pot if they make it
Following last week’s 2-1 win at Ibrox in the first leg of their third qualifying round, they completed the job in Geneva, with James Tavernier scoring a priceless equaliser to force a 1-1 draw following Dereck Kutesa’s opener. Michael Beale’s men will now take on PSV for a place in the group stages – a repeat of last season’s play-off round clash, which the Scottish outfit won 3-2 over two matches. The Dutch club defeated Sturm Graz in Austria 3-1 on Tuesday, prevailing 7-2 on aggregate.
The first leg will be played at Ibrox on Tuesday, August 22, with the return leg taking place in Eindhoven in the Netherlands on Wednesday, August 30. Should Rangers prevail, they would be in Pot 3 for group-stage draw, while the loser would be parachuted into the Europa League.
Scottish champions Celtic are already assured a place the group stages of Europe’s premier competition and will be in Pot 3 or 4 when the draw is made on Friday, September 1.