What Michael Beale said about Rangers in revealing first Sunderland interview

Former Rangers manager Michael Beale has been appointed the new head coach of Sunderland.

Michael Beale has admitted he took on too much at Rangers as he addressed his Ibrox departure during his first interview as the new Sunderland head coach.

Beale was sacked by Rangers on October 1 following a poor start to the season less than a year into his Ibrox tenure, with Philippe Clement brought in to replace him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And a day after Rangers claimed the Viaplay Cup under the Belgian’s watch, Beale’s appointment at Sunderland was confirmed on a contract until 2026 with the English Championship outfit.

Speaking to Sunderland club media, Beale pointed to the departure of key figures at Rangers – which included director of football Ross Wilson leaving to join Nottingham Forest in April – as being factors in stretching himself too thinly at Ibrox.

Addressing his coaching background, Beale said: "Five of the last six years I've spent up in Rangers in Scotland, which is a big club, in between a bit of time with Aston Villa and QPR, so I feel like I've seen a lot of things in football.

"I'm a hands on coach so I'm on the pitch every single day. I need to drive it. I need to show that energy and passion. I need to ensure that the team are a team for the fans, in terms of the work ethic and what they want to see. The basics of football first. My background has been on field coaching that's where I'm at my best on the pitch with the players. I'm determined to lead from the front in that aspect."