What Leighton Clarkson said about proposed move to Aberdeen from Liverpool after successful loan

Leighton Clarkson has admitted there is a “really high possibility” that he could return to Aberdeen – but only if everything is right.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell at Pittodrie from Liverpool. It was the first season of his career where he has played regular first-team football, making 38 appearances, scoring six and providing nine assists. The Dons, under boss Barry Robson, are keen to make the deal permanent and have an option to do so.

Clarkson hinted that he would return after telling fans that he would see them in Europe next season after the recent win over St Mirren which clinched third. Should Celtic win the Scottish Cup final, Aberdeen will be guaranteed European group stage football. The player’s performances have attracted interest from England, including Reading who have been relegated to League One, according to the Daily Record. Other Championship clubs are also expected to put themselves forward as potential suitors.

Speaking to RedTV, the midfielder explained the situation but suggested a deal is not straightforward with “a lot of it” out of his control.

“I don’t know – I’ve not spoken to many people about it,” he said. “I’ve told agents and stuff ‘don’t even tell me about interest’, because I just wanted to get Europe for Aberdeen. Now we’ve done that I can start thinking while I’m away on holiday.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. If everything was to be right – and a lot of it is out of my control – it’s a really high possibility that I could be (an Aberdeen player next season).”