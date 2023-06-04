All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal

What Kris Doolan had to say after Partick Thistle's "cruel" play-off loss to Ross County

Kris Doolan admitted he was “devastated” after Partick Thistle lost the Premiership play-off final on penalties after letting a three-goal lead slip.
Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 4th Jun 2023, 21:13 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 21:13 BST
 Comment

The Jags led 3-0 on aggregate with around 20 minutes of the second-leg at the Global Energy Stadium remaining. They had taken a one-goal lead on the day through Aidan Fitzpatrick but the game swung when the hosts were awarded a penalty for handball, leading to two goals in the space of a minute.

"I'm devastated as you would imagine,” Doolan said. “I'm gutted for everyone to be honest because we put so much into the games. Half the country was probably behind us, not just Partick Thistle fans. I felt we put ourselves in the best possible position but when it goes to penalty kicks it is a lottery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Football is cruel and I know it's cruel but to go out on penalty kicks is worse because you feel as if you were so close. I'm just devastated for everyone because the work that goes on behind the scenes, the work the players have put in. I think they can be proud of that. I genuinely feel they can be proud of what they have accomplished. We've had a taste of what you could possibly achieve. Hopefully we can regroup and come back stronger.”

Doolan, who hailed the "phenomenal" travelling support of more than 2,000, felt the Jags should have had a “blatant penalty” when Nick Walsh was advised by VAR to look at a first-half incident but then stuck with his original decision. However, the Thistle boss didn't want to “make excuses just on VAR".

“I feel like you would always be picking on VAR when we lost control of the game at times, 5-10 minutes when they score really quickly," he said. “We could have done better, I felt.

"Even in extra-time we had a couple of chances which we could have scored and I was confident we would have taken one of them. It wasn't to be, it just wasn't our day.

"Overall we can be proud of what we can achieve.I think we have shown we are a Premiership club with the fan base, the infrastructure. We were just so close, we just didn't get it over the line.”

Kris Doolan applauds the Partick Thistle support after they lost the Premiership play-off on penalties. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)Kris Doolan applauds the Partick Thistle support after they lost the Premiership play-off on penalties. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Kris Doolan applauds the Partick Thistle support after they lost the Premiership play-off on penalties. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Related topics:Partick ThistlePremiershipRoss CountyVAR
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.