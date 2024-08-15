Kilmarnock are in the Arctic Circle to face Tromso. | AFP via Getty Images

Kilmarnock head to the Arctic Circle hoping to keep their European adventure alive

Kilmarnock’s European adventure continues this evening when they take on Tromso in the second leg of their Europa Conference third qualifying round tie.

The Rugby side outfit needed a stoppage-time equaliser from Bobby Wales to earn a 2-2 draw against the Norwegians in the first leg in Ayrshire last week. Kilmarnock therefore head to the Arctic Circle with the tie finely poised and know that a win will tee them up a play-off round clash with either FC Copenhagen or Banik Ostrava

Here are all the details for the match:



Tromso v Kilmarnock match details

The second leg of this Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie takes place at the Romssa Arena in Tromso, Norway. Kick off is at 6pm BST, with the match currently 2-2 on aggregate.

What TV channel is Tromso v Kilmarnock on?

No British broadcasting company has picked up the TV rights for Tromso v Kilmarnock.

Tromso v Kilmarnock live stream

Supporters wishing to watch the match can do so by buying a match pass through SolidSport. It can be purchased for 12 euro, with all the details here.

Tromso v Kilmarnock team news