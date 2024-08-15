What channel is Tromso v Kilmarnock on? TV and live stream details plus team news for Conference League tie
Kilmarnock’s European adventure continues this evening when they take on Tromso in the second leg of their Europa Conference third qualifying round tie.
The Rugby side outfit needed a stoppage-time equaliser from Bobby Wales to earn a 2-2 draw against the Norwegians in the first leg in Ayrshire last week. Kilmarnock therefore head to the Arctic Circle with the tie finely poised and know that a win will tee them up a play-off round clash with either FC Copenhagen or Banik Ostrava
Here are all the details for the match:
Tromso v Kilmarnock match details
The second leg of this Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie takes place at the Romssa Arena in Tromso, Norway. Kick off is at 6pm BST, with the match currently 2-2 on aggregate.
What TV channel is Tromso v Kilmarnock on?
No British broadcasting company has picked up the TV rights for Tromso v Kilmarnock.
Tromso v Kilmarnock live stream
Supporters wishing to watch the match can do so by buying a match pass through SolidSport. It can be purchased for 12 euro, with all the details here.
Tromso v Kilmarnock team news
Kilmarnock do not have any fresh injury concerns against the Eliteserien side. "We’ve had a boost with Marley [Watkins] being available,” said manager Derek McInnes. “The intention was always to give him half an hour against St Johnstone [a 3-0 defeat] and Kyle Vassell and hour then getting the two of them together on Thursday. We’ll see how that plays out. We’re a wee bit bruised by the scoreline but in terms of injuries, I think we’re OK.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.