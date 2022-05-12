What channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on? TV details, live stream, kick-off time

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League, four points ahead of their north London rivals, and can secure a top four finish, and with it a place in the Champions League next season, with a victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A defeat for Antonio Conte’s Spurs would knock them out of the running, however, a win would take them to within a point of Arsenal with two games left to play, while a draw would keep them in the hunt but leave them needing to win their two remaining games and hope Mikel Arteta’s side fail to win both of theirs.

As things stand, both sides can still catch third-placed Chelsea, who are four points ahead of Arsenal and seven ahead of Tottenham having played a game more.

Emile Smith Rowe of Arsenal takes on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham during last meeting between the sides at the Emirates Stadium in September. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Match details

Who: Tottenham v Arsenal

What: Premier League match 36

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

When: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 7.45pm.

Is Tottenham v Arsenal on TV?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99.

Coverage will begin at 7pm.

Previous meetings?

The previous match between the sides this season at the Emirates Stadium on September 26 ended in a 3-1 win to Arsenal, who raced into a three goal first-half lead through Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka. Son Heung-min scored a late consolation for Spurs.

Match odds