What channel is the Man City and Liverpool games on? TV details and kick-off time for Premier League title deciders

City have the destiny of the championship in their own hands as they head into the last round of fixtures on 90 points, one point ahead Liverpool, who must beat Wolves at Anfield and hope the leaders drop points at home to Aston Villa in order to dethrone the defending champions.

While bidding for a fourth title in five seasons, City are also aiming to avoid finishing the current campaign without a trophy, while Liverpool are still chasing a historic quadruple followng their League Cup and FA Cup wins, with a Champions League final against Real Madrid still to come for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

There is also an interesting subplot at the Etihad where Villa manager Steven Gerrard – the iconic former Liverpool captain – could have a major say in the destination of the title if he avoids defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Manchester City can reclaim the Premier League trophy by avoiding defeat at home to Aston Villa on the final day of the season, but any slip-up could allow Liverpool to steal the title if they beat Wolves at Anfield. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It promises to be an exciting finale and here is how to watch all the final day action unfold …

Match details

Man City v Aston Villa takes place at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, while Liverpool v Wolves takes place at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool.

Both Premier League matches kick-off at 4pm.

Are the Man City and Liverpool games on TV?

Sky Sports are showing live coverage of BOTH matches on Sunday afternoon.

Build-up to Man City v Aston Villa gets underway at 2.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401, Virgin channel 511) and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Liverpool v Wolves will be shown on Sky Sports’ Premier League channel (Sky channel 402, Virgin channel 512) with coverage also starting at 2.30pm.

Highlights will also be shown on Match of the Day, which will be broadcast on BBC One at 10.30pm on Sunday night.

Previous meetings

Man City claimed a 2-1 win at Villa Park in December with Ruben Dias and Bernando Silva putting the away side two goals up in the first half, with Ollie Watkins’ reply early in the second half proving no more than a consolation.City have won each of their last eight fixtures against Villa.

Liverpool needed an injury-time winner from Divock Origi to claim a 1-0 win away to Wolves in December. The Reds have won the last six meetings between the sides.

Premier League title odds