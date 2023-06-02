What channel is the FA Cup final on? How to watch Man City v Man Utd in Scotland

The first ever Manchester derby FA Cup final takes place on Saturday afternoon as United and City meet in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

While City are pursuing a historic treble having already secured the Premier League title with a Champions League final against Inter Milan to come on June 10, United are looking to complete their own cup double having lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley in February by defeating Newcastle in the final as well as securing a top four finish and the return of Champions League football to Old Trafford next season.

City are bidding to win the FA Cup for the second time in five seasons, having thumped Watford 6-0 on their last appearance in 2019, whle United, who finished 14 points behind City in the league, are in the final for the third time in eight seasons with their last triumph coming in 2016 when they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in extra time.

The Manchester rivals last met at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals in 2011 when a Yaya Toure goal clinched a 1-0 win for City, who went on to lift the trophy for the first time in 42 years with a 1-0 win over Stoke City in the final.

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City and Erik ten Hag of Manchester United go head to head in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 final...

Man City v Man Utd match details

The FA Cup final takes place at Wembley Stadium, London on Saturday, June 3, 2023 with a 3pm kick-off. It is the first time in 12 years the match will start at this time In the event of a tie after 90 minutes, extra-time and penalties if required will be played to determine a winner.

Is the FA Cup final on TV in Scotland?

There is a choice of free-to-air offerings for viewers in Scotland with BBC Scotland and STV both holding rights to broadcast the match live. BBC One Scotland coverage starts at 1.50pm while the STV build-up gets underway from 2.05pm.

Is the FA Cup final available to watch via live stream?

For those wishing to watch the historic Manchester derby final on smartphone, laptop or tablet, the match will be shown on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, as well as ITVX and the STV Player.

Referee and VAR

Paul Tierney will referee the 2023 FA Cup final with David Coote in charge of VAR.

FA Cup final odds