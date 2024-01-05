All you need to know ahead of the Tyne-Wear derby

Sunderland host Newcastle at the Stadium of Light in an FA Cup third round Tyne-Wear derby. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Sunderland and Newcastle United will renew one of the great rivalries of English football for the first time in seven years in the FA Cup third round this weekend.

The North East giants square up against each other for the first time since goals from Alexander Mitrovic and Jermaine Defoe saw bragging rights shared in a Premier League fixture back in March 2016.

Things have changed a lot since then with Newcastle suffering relegation that same season before bouncing straight back as Championship winners and consolidating themselves in the top flight before a big-money Saudi takeover and the appointment of Eddie Howe took them back into the Champions League.

Sunderland went on to suffer back-to-back relegations as they found themselves in the third tier for the first time in their history, where it took the club four attempts to return to the Championship. They are now plotting a route back to the Premier League under the stewarship of a new head coach.

Michael Beale, the former Rangers manager, was appointed last month following the departure of Tony Mowbray and can go a long way towards winning over the Sunderland support with a famous victory over their arch-rivals.

The match is the first FA Cup Tyne-Wear derby clash since 1956 when Sunderland knocked out then holders Newcastle with a 2-0 victory in the quarter-finals before losing 3-0 to Birmingham City in the semi-finals at Hillsborough.

Sunderland v Newcastle match details

The FA Cup third round tie takes place at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland on Saturday, January 6, 2023. Kick-off is at 12.45pm.

Sunderland v Newcastle TV channel

The match will be shown free-to-air on both STV and ITV1 with coverage starting from 12pm. Presenter Mark Pougatch will be joined by Roy Keane and Chris Waddle.

Sunderland v Newcastle live stream

Those wishing to stream the game online can do so using the STV Player or the ITVX app.

Sunderland v Newcastle head-to-head

The rivals are level-pegging when it comes to all-time head to head meetings, having each won 53 of their 155 meetings in all competitions with the other 49 games being drawn. Sunderland have enjoyed recent bragging rights, however, having gone nine games undefeated in the fixture. Newcastle’s last victory over Sunderland was a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light under Alan Pardew in August 2011.

