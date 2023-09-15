What channel is St Johnstone v Rangers on? TV details, kick-off time, referee and VAR
It can be no other way for the Gers boss after a 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock on the opening day of the cinch Premiership season was followed by a 5-1 hammering at the hands of PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League and a 1-0 loss to an under-strength Celtic in the first Old Firm encounter of the season.
Those three defeats – compounded by a number of new signings failing to impress thus far – have led to calls from fans for Beale to be removed from his position, an outcome the club’s board have decided against with the international break instead providing a time for “reflection”.
No doubt, results will need to improve in the coming weeks for Beale to remain in situ until the next international window in October, with seven games across the next 22 days providing an opportunity to get frustrated supporters back onside.
First up is a trip to Perth to face a Saints side who have shown signs of a recovery following a disastrous start to the campaign that saw them knocked out of the League Cup group stages with a humiliating 4-0 defeat to League One Stirling Albion before going on to lose their opening two league games.
An unexpected goalless draw at Celtic Park stopped the rot and gave Steven MacLean’s side something to build on, but it took late Max Kucheriavyi double to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw at home to Dundee after the newly-promoted side had taken a two-goal lead in the last match before the break.
St Johnstone v Rangers match details
The cinch Premiership fixtures take place at McDiarmid Park, Perth, on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Kick-off is 12.30pm.
Is St Johnstone v Rangers on TV?
The game will be shown live on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels with coverage starting at 12 noon. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene from 7.30pm on Saturday on the BBC Scotland channel and repeated at 11.45pm on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day.
St Johnstone v Rangers live stream
Sky Sports subscribers wishing to watch on laptop, tablet or mobile can do so via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.98 or a monthly membership for £34.99.
St Johnstone v Rangers team news
Rangers will be without midfielders Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell who have been ruled out for up to four matches with injury, while Ridvan Yilmaaz and Ben Davies are also doubtful.
St Johnstone could welcome Nicky Clark back into the squad after injury but Diallang Jaiyesimi has picked up a knock and is rated touch and go. Deadline day signing Sven Sprangler has travelled back to Austria to gain a work permit.
Referee and VAR
The match referee is Nick Walsh. His assistants are Calum Spence and Gordon Crawford. Fourth official is Chris Fordyce. Gavin Duncan is in charge of VAR, assisted by Graeme Stewart
Match odds
St Johnstone 12/1 Draw 11/2, Rangers 2/9
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.