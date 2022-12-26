The English Premier League comes out of cold storage on Boxing Day after being in hibernation since early November.

The English Premier League returns today, with all matches live on Amazon Prime Video.

Due to the unusual winter World Cup in Qatar, domestic football was forced to shut down for much of November and December to accommodate the global tournament. However, EPL fans will get a feast of football over the coming days as the league returns.

What are the Boxing Day Premier League fixtures?

The action starts at 12.30pm when Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur. There are four traditional 3pm matches – Crystal Palace v Fulham, Everton v Wolves, Leicester v Newcastle and Southampton v Brighton – and then at 5.30pm, Aston Villa take on Liverpool. The night-time match is between league leaders Arsenal and West Ham, which takes place at 8pm.

What channel are the Premier League matches on this Boxing Day?

Unlike most English Premier League matchdays, there are no matches on Sky Sports or BT Sport. Amazon Prime Video hold the rights to this round of fixtures and will be streaming every match live on their digital platforms.

What other matches are there?

