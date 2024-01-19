What channel is Spartans v Hearts? Is it on TV? How to watch Scottish Cup fourth round tie

Everything you need to know ahead of Spartans v Hearts in the Scottish Cup

The Spartans host Hearts in the Scottish Cup fourth round at Ainslie Park on Saturday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The romance of the Scottish Cup will be on full display at Ainslie Park on Saturday as The Spartans host Hearts in the fourth round.

The all-Edinburgh affair will see the Tynecastle giants take on the city’s newest SPFL member after Spartans gained promotion to League Two from the Lowland League via the pyramid play-offs last season.

Those two-legged ties against Brechin City and Albion Rovers go down as Spartans most important ever matches, but the visit of Hearts is arguably the biggest one-off fixture in the club’s history with a sell-out 3500 crowd set to descend on the Pilton Drive venue.

While Spartans manager Dougie Samuel will be dreaming of a historic upset, visiting boss Steven Naismith will look for his Hearts players to deliver a professional performance to ensure they avoid a repeat of the embarrassing 1-0 defeat to Highland League outfit Brora Rangers in March 2021.

The Spartans have already claimed a major scalp this season with a shock 1-0 win over Championship leaders Dundee United in the group stages of the League Cup back in July, but a victory over the side currently third in the Premiership would eclipse that.

Spartans v Hearts match details

The Scottish Cup fourth round tie takes place at Ainslie Park, Edinburgh on Saturday, January 20, 2024. Kick-off is 12.15pm.

Is Spartans v Hearts on TV?

The match will be shown live on BBC One Scotland with coverage starting from 12 noon. Highlights of all of Saturday’s fourth round ties will also be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.30pm.

Spartans v Hearts live stream

Those wishing to watch the match on smartphone, tablet or laptop can do so for free via the BBC iPlayer.

Spartans v Hearts referee

Willie Collum is the match referee with Frank Connor and Calum Doyle his assistants. Scott Lambie is fourth official. There will be no VAR in operation.

