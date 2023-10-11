What channel is Spain v Scotland? Is it on TV? How to watch Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland can secure their place at next summer’s European Championships when they face Spain in Seville on Thursday night.

Steve Clarke’s side have made their best ever start to a qualification campaign, winning five out of five to sit atop of Euro 2024 qualifying Group A on the maximum 15 points, after opening with a memorable 2-0 win over Spain at Hampden in March thanks to Scott McTominay’s double.

Another momentous result, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat with two late strikes from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean securing a 2-1 win over Norway in Oslo in June, coupled with 3-0 home and away wins over Cyprus, and a 2-0 success over Georgia on a rain-delayed night at Hampden, has put Scotland on the brink of clinching qualification for Euro 2024.

A win or a draw against the Spaniards at the Estadio La Cartuja would be regarded as a significant result in its own right, but even more so considering it would be enough to book Scotland’s place in the tournament in Germany next summer.

Qualification on the night is even possible in the event of a defeat – if Norway fail to win in Cyprus, then Scotland will be guaranteed of their place at Euro 2024. It promises to be a nailbiting evening for the Tartan Army with hopes of a historic outcome.

Spain v Scotland match details

The Euro 2024 qualifier takes place at the Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain on Thursday, October 12. Kick-off is 7.45pm UK time.

Is Spain v Scotland on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1. This can be found on channel 412 on Sky or channel 551 on Virgin but is available to subscribers only. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Those wishing to watch the match on their laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app.

Scotland team news

Steve Clarke will have to do without the services of Ryan Jack and Kevin Nisbet, who have both withdrawn from the squad due to injury, while influential defender Kieran Tierney missed out on the original 25-man selection after suffering a hamstring tear playing for Real Socieded in La Liga last weekend.

The abscene of Tierney presents the Scotland head coach with a dilemma over whether to stick with his trusted 3-5-2 formation which allows for Tierney and Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson to play in the same XI, or to revert to a four-at-the-back, as he did when Tierney was unavailable last October and which saw Scotland pick up a home win over Ireland and a draw with Ukraine in Krakow which clinched Nations League promotion.

Spain-Scotland head-to-head

This will be the 15th meeting between the sides at senior international level. While Scotland boast victory in the most recent encounter, Spain have the edge overall with six wins compared to Scotland’s four while four matches have been drawn.

