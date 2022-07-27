What channel is Sligo Rovers v Motherwell on? Conference League match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

Graham Alexander’s men were booed off at Fir Park last week in what was a hugely disappointing result for the Steelmen and Scottish football.

Former Hearts and Dunfermline Athletic striker Aidan Keena was the goal scorer, taking advantage of Bevis Mugabi’s wayward header.

Despite that, Motherwell go into the second-leg as favourites at The Showgrounds. The winner of the time will face Sparta Prague or Viking.

Match details

Who: Sligo Rovers v Motherwell

What: UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round second leg.

Where: The Showgrounds, Sligo.

Motherwell were given great backing in their defeat to Sligo Rovers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

When: Thursday, July 28. Kick-off 7pm.

How to watch

The match is being broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 with coverage getting underway at 6.55pm. It can also be viewed on the Premier Player. For fans outside of the UK, the game is available on LOI TV.

Last meeting

You only have to go back to the first-leg last week for the last time the sides met. Sligo got in front and Motherwell struggled to respond despite having a lot of the ball.

Team news

Nathan McGinley and Juhani Ojala were missing from the first leg.

Does the game go to extra-time?

If Motherwell win by one goal it will go to extra-time. It doesn't have to be 1-0 as UEFA no longer operates the away goals rule.

What Graham Alexander has said:

"There's at least another 90 minutes to go so there was no need to panic. We still have enough in our team and enough time to win the tie."

"My encouragement is from my team and my players. It's not about how the opposition did in the previous round or what happened ten years ago or three years ago or last year, it's about now. Every team in football is capable of good and poor results and performances."

Anything else?

Motherwell will be backed by a sold out away crowd.