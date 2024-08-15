St Mirren face SK Brann at Brann Stadion in Norway. | Getty Images

St Mirren hope to book their spot in play-off round - but have it all to do against top Norwegian opposition

St Mirren's European adventure continues this evening when they take on SK Brann in the second leg of their Europa Conference third qualifying round tie.

The Paisley outfit needed a late equaliser from Toyosi Olusanya to earn a 1-1 draw against the Norwegians in the first leg at the SMiSA Stadium last week. They head to Bergen as underdogs against a team that sits second in the Eliteserien, and know that victory would set up a play-off round clash with FC Astana of Kazakhstan.

Here are all the details for the match:

SK Brann v St Mirren match details

The second leg of this Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie takes place at the Brann Stadion in Bergen, Norway. Kick off is at 6pm BST, with the match currently 1-1 on aggregate.

What TV channel is SK Brann v St Mirren on?

No British broadcasting company has picked up the TV rights for SK Brann v St Mirren.

SK Brann v St Mirren live stream

Supporters wishing to watch the match can do so by buying a match pass through SolidSport. It can be purchased for 12 euro, with all the details here.

What St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson said before the match

"We have to embrace these occasions. I thought out of possession we were good. We were very well drilled and very organised, but we didn't play. It was arguably one of our worst performances on the ball in a few months so that has to improve. We believe we are much better than we showed and we have to be against a very good Brann side. If we can perform at a 10/20 per cent better level then it's all to play for."

SK Brann v St Mirren team news