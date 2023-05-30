Sevilla and Roma will contest an eagerly-anticipated Europa League final in Budapest as the Italians look to follow up last season’s Conference League success.

They will come up against a team who have become synonymous with UEFA’s secondary competition having won the UEFA Cup and Europa League, as it is known now, six times since the 2005/06 season when they beat Middlesbrough in the final, a year before winning the tournament again at Hampden Park against Espanyol. Something will have to give with Jose Mourinho in charge of the Italians. The Portuguese manager has never lost a European final, starting with Porto’s UEFA Cup success over Celtic in 2003.

Sevilla come into the game mid-table in La Liga. The Anadalucians were in relegation danger earlier in the season but could still finish as high as seventh with one game remaining. Roma switched their attention to winning the Europa League and are seven points off fourth in Serie A with one game left. They could finish fifth but also slip to seventh.

Match details

Roma and Sevilla will contest the Europa League final in Budapest. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Who: Sevilla v Roma

What: Europa League final

Where: Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

When: Wednesday, May 31. Kick-off 8pm (UK)

Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)

How to watch

The match is being shown live by BT Sport which has the UK rights to the Europa League, as well as Conference League and Champions League. Coverage begins on BT Sport 1 at 7.15pm. The game can also be watched in BT Sport Ultimate, on the BT Sport website and via the app. BT Sport is a subscription channel. A monthly pass to watch the game can be purchased for £29.99.

Last meeting

The team’s played each other in the last 16 of the Europa League in 2020 when it was reduced to one leg at a neutral venue due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sevilla won 2-0 in Duisburg, Germany, with Sergio Reguilon and Youssef En-Nesyri scoring the goals.

Team news

Marcos Acuna is unavailable for Sevilla due to suspension, while Roma are without Marash Kumbulla and Rick Karsdorp is a doubt.

Anything else?