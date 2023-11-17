What channel is Scotland v Norway? Is it on TV? How to watch Euro 2024 qualifier

Everything you need to know ahead of Scotland v Norway at Hampden

Scotland players line-up before the 2-2 draw in Georgia with a home game against Norway on Sunday to finish off Euro 2024 qualification campaign. (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)

Scotland will aim to bring their memorable Euro 2024 qualification campaign to a fitting conclusion when they host Norway at Hampden on Sunday.

Steve Clarke’s side secured a top two finish in Group A and a place in next summer's finals in Germany with two matches to spare ensuring the pressure is off ahead of the visit of Erling Haaland and co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there is still plenty to play for in the last remaining fixture with Scotland able to secure Pot 2 status for the Euro 2024 draw if they defeat the Norwegians by at least two goals to claim the distinction of best group runners-up.

A one-goal winning margin, draw or defeat will see Scotland slide into Pot 3, but the hosts will be eager to give the Tartan Army a happy send-off regardless ahead of a four-month international hiatus before the next camp in March for two friendlies against opponents yet to be confirmed.

There is also the slight chance of winning the group and claiming a Pot 1 place with a victory but Spain would also need to lose at home to Georgia on Sunday evening which would be considered highly unlikely.

Scotland would settle for a repeat of the 2-1 victory in Oslo in June which went a long way towards securing their qualification for the Euros with late goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean which will live long in the memory earning a dramatic three points.

The Scots warmed up for the match with a 2-2 draw in Georgia on Thursday while Norway were idle. Norway still have an outside chance of making the Euro 2024 play-offs but are relying on Israel overturning a four-point deficit in the remaining two Group I matches to qualify ahead of Romania to move them up the rankings.

Scotland v Norway match details

The Euro 2024 Group A qualifier takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Sunday, November 19, 2023. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Is Scotland v Norway on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1. This can be found on channel 412 on Sky or channel 551 on Virgin but is available to subscribers only. Information on how to add Viaplay to your TV package can be found here. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Scotland v Norway live stream

Those wishing to watch the match on laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. A one-month subscription costs £14.99.

Scotland team news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Clarke’s side appeared to come through the match in Georgia without picking up any fresh injuries to a squad already depleted by the absences of key regulars Angus Gunn, Kieran Tierney, Andy Robertson, Aaron Hickey, Grant Hanley and Che Adams. Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland staked a claim for a starting spot against Norway by coming off the bench to score an injury-time equaliser against Georgia on Thursday. Half-time substitutes Lewis Ferguson and Kenny McLean are also pushing for a place in the starting XI after making positive contributions.

Scotland v Norway head-to-head

Scotland and Norway have faced each other 19 times stretching back to the first meeting in 1929. Scotland have won on 10 occasions, Norway just three, while the other six were drawn. Norway are unbeaten on their last three visits to Hampden with Scotland having to go back to 1978 for their last home win over the Scandinavians.

Match odds