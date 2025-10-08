How to watch Scotland v Greece for free

Scotland and Greece meet for the third time this year in a crucial World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park on Thursday.

The Group C clash comes after Scotland collected four points from their opening two fixtures last month with a positive goalless draw against Denmark in Copenhagen followed by a vital 2-0 win over Belarus in Hungary.

The result against the Greeks - who won 3-0 at Hampden in March in the Nations League A/B play-off second leg to secure a 3-1 aggregate victory after Scotland won the first leg in Piraeus - could make all the difference between reaching next summer's tournament in North America or not.

A Scotland victory, with another home match to follow against Belarus on Sunday, would leave the Tartan Army well placed to secure one of the top two spots in the section, with the group winners gaining automatic qualification to the 2026 World Cup and the runners-up securing a play-off place.

Head coach Steve Clarke has, however, stopped short of insisting that the game is a must-win, insisting that a draw against a side who lost 3-0 at home to Denmark last month would not be a disaster, with nine points still left to play for.

Scotland v Greece match details

The World Cup Group C qualification fixture takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Scotland v Greece TV channel

The match will be shown live free-to-air on both BBC 2 and the BBC Scotland channel. Coverage gets underway at 7.30pm.

Scotland v Greece live stream

The match be available to live stream for free on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Scotland v Greece team news

Steve Clarke has handed a late call-up to Derby County right-back Max Johnston to bolster his options. Clarke reported that everyone was fit and well, although some had struggled with “little knocks and niggles” at the start of the week following Sunday matches.

Greece are sweating on the availability of 17-year-old star winger Konstantinos Karetsas. The young Genk attacker made a big impression when he came off the bench to make his international debut in the 1-0 Nations League defeat by the Scots in Piraeus in March. Karetsas started for the first time in the return game at Hampden Park three days later and scored his first Greece goal and set up another in the 3-0 win which took the visitors into League A while relegating Steve Clarke’s side to League B. Karetsas has had an illness but trained with his team-mates at the national stadium on Wednesday night and boss Ivan Jovanavic will assess him ahead of the game against the Scots.

Scotland v Greece referee and VAR

Norwegian official Espen Eskas has been appointed match referee. It will be his third Scottish assignment this season having taken charge of Celtic's goalless draw with Kairat Almaty at Parkhead in the first leg of the Champions League play-off, before giving Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen a harsh second yellow card for a dubious handball that led to a penalty in their 3-0 defeat to FCSB in the Europa League play-off second leg. Eskas was also in charge of Rangers‘ 2-0 Europa League defeat to Fenerbahce last season, where he booked 11 players, with Rangers winning via a penalty shoot-out. Pol van Boekel of the Netherlands is on VAR duty.