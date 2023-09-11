What channel is Scotland v England on? Is it on TV? How to watch the game for free

Scotland host England in an 150th Anniversary Heritage Match at Hampden on Tuesday to mark the oldest international rivalry in world football.

The fixture has been arranged to commemorate the first meeting between the two sides in 1872 and is part of the year-long calendar of events from the Scottish FA celebrating the history of the association.

While officially billed as a friendly, the match promises to fiercely competitive as the neighbouring nations meet for the first time in more than two years since a goalless draw at Wembley Stadium during the delayed Euro 2020 Championships.

Both sides are on the cusp of qualification for Euro 2024 and Scotland could even book their place at the tournament in Germany next summer on the same night if Norway and Georgia play out a draw in Oslo.

Ahead of the historic match, Scotland captain Andy Robertson and England captain Harry Kane visited the West of Scotland Cricket Ground in Glasgow, where the first meeting between the sides took place in 1872. Pic: Scottish FA /PA Wire.

Confidence is high in both camps with Scotland unbeaten in their last nine competitive matches including uplifiting wins at home to Spain and away to Norway, while England’s only defeat in their last 11 came against France in the World Cup quarter-final in Qatar.

England boast a dominant record in this fixture in modern times with eight wins and just one defeat in the last 12 meetings.

Scotland v England match details

The 150th Anniversary Heritage Match takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Is Scotland v England on TV?

Scotland fans have been accustomed to paying a subscription fee to watch their team in action recently on Viaplay. However, this match is being broadcast exclusively live and fre-to-air on Channel 4, who own the rights to England internationals. The programme begins at 7pm after the news. Jules Breach presents coverage joined by pundits Jill Scott, Joe Cole and Graeme Souness. Steve Bower will provide in-match commentary alongside Ally McCoist.

Scotland v England live stream

Those wishing to watch the match on smartphone, laptop or tablet can do so for free via the Channel 4 website or the Channel 4 app.

