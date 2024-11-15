How to watch Scotland v Croatia for free

Scotland will attempt to land their first competitive win in 14 months when they take on Croatia at Hampden in their penultimate Nations League A fixture on Friday.

The national side are on their worst ever run of competitive matches without a victory (8) with only their only win in 16 overall coming against minnows Gibraltar in a pre-Euros warm-up friendly.

The form book does not paint a rosy picture, however, there was encouragement to be taken from the goalless draw against Portugal at Hampden last month as Scotland shut out Cristiano Ronaldo and co to finally earn their first point in Group A1.

There is much more than just pride at stake. Steve Clarke's side are bottom of the table and will be relegated if they lose to Croatia and Poland avoid defeat against Portugal in Porto, or if they draw and Poland win.

But victory would give Scotland the chance to move above Poland by winning in Warsaw on Monday with second place still a possibility. Finishing third consigns Scotland to a relegation play-off with one of the runners-up from League B.

World Cup seeding berths are also at stake. If Scotland were to somehow climb up to second they would be assured of a place in pot one for next month’s qualifying draw. However, they are in real danger of missing out on pot two. With 12 groups to be drawn, Scotland sit 26th in the UEFA rankings, which will largely determine to seedings. They need to make up some ground.

Scotland host Croatia at Hampden in Nations League A on Friday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Scotland v Croatia match details

The Nations League Group A1 fixture takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Friday, November 15, 2024. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Scotland v Croatia TV channel

No television company is showing the match. Due to the withdrawal from the UK market of Viaplay, who held the rights for Scotland’s Nations League ties, there is no broadcast agreement in place. While ITV/STV stepped in to show September’s games against Poland and Portugal, no such agreement was struck for the October fixtures against Croatia and Portugal and it is the same scenario this time around with the game not being shown on linear television.

Scotland v Croatia live stream

The good news, however, is that the match will be broadcast live, free-to-air, online. Viaplay will be broadcasting the match via their YouTube channel while it will also be shown on the Scotland National Team YouTube channel.

Scotland v Croatia team news

Ten of the Scotland players who started against Portugal are available this time round but Steve Clarke also has Jack Hendry, Greg Taylor, Scott McKenna, John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong, Lawrence Shankland and Tommy Conway available again. The Scotland head coach revealed the permutations were giving him “sleepless nights”. Che Adams is the only one of the last starting line-up to be missing, with the Torino forward nursing a thigh injury. Lyndon Dykes is the most experienced alternative in terms of international caps but his only goal since joining Birmingham in the summer came against Fulham Under-21s. Shankland is experiencing a rare barren spell, with only one goal for Hearts this season. Conway has scored five times for Middlesbrough and has team-mate Ben Doak for company this week, which could enhance his prospects of featuring at some stage. Lewis Morgan has also withdrawn from the squad with his place taken by Stuart Armstrong.

Scotland v Croatia referee and VAR

Israeli whistler Lawrence Visser is the match referee with Ziv Adler from the Netherlands on VAR duty.

Match odds

Scotland 13/5, Draw 5/2, Croatia 6/5 - via oddschecker.com.