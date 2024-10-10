Scotland U021s take a huge step towards qualification for next year’s Euros

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland Under-21s can take a massive step towards qualification for next year’s European Championships in Slovakia when they host Belgium at Tynecastle on Friday night.

Sitting in second place in Group B of the under-21 European Championship qualifiers, the Tartan Army’s next generation are on the cusp of ending a 28-year exile from the tournament - should they defeat their Belgian counterparts in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently six points behind group leaders Spain, the young Scots occupy second place on 16 points ahead of the Belgians, who are on the same number of points but trail on head-to-head record (Scotland won the away clash 2-0). Heading into the game, Scot Gemmill’s side know they will secure a play-off spot or, better yet, automatically qualify as one of the three best runners-up with a win in Gorgie ahead of their final match next week away in Kazakhstan.

Looking to catch every minute of the crunch clash live? Here is everything you need to know about Scotland U-21s v Belgium U-21s.

Scotland Under-21s vs Belgium Under-21s match details

Where: Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Friday 11 October. Kick-off 7pm.

Scotland Under-21s squad and team news

Scot Gemmill’s squad were dealt a massive blow during the last camp when key striker Kieron Bowie of Hibs was injured during the win over Malta and ruled out for the remainder of the qualifying fixtures. They have boosted by the return of Rangers midfielder Connor Barron, however, who returns to the under-21s after moving to the seniors during the last international camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic defender Matthew Anderson, who is currently on loan at Admira Wacker in Austria, has been forced to withdraw from the squad with injury. He is replaced by Rangers full-back Robbie Fraser.

Scotland under-21s can take a step closer to qualification for the Euros in Slovakia next year this Friday at Tynecastle. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Scotland Under-21s squad

Goalkeepers: Lewis Budinauckas (Rangers), Murray Johnston (Airdrieonians), Jack Newman (Inverness)

Defenders: Robbie Fraser (Rangers), Josh Doig (Sassuolo), Max Johnston (Sturm Graz), Leon King (Rangers), Jack Milne (Aberdeen), Jeremiah Mullen (Leeds United), Dane Murray (Queen’s Park), Lewis Neilson (St Johnstone), Calvin Ramsay (Wigan Athletic), Ewan Wilson (Motherwell)

Midfielders: Rob Apter (Blackpool), Connor Barron (Rangers), Lyall Cameron (Dundee), Lewis Fiorini (Stockport County), Daniel Kelly (Millwall), Lennon Miller (Motherwell), Josh Mulligan (Dundee), Miller Thomson (Dundee United), David Watson (Kilmarnock)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forwards: Dire Mebude (Westerlo), Ryan Oné (Sheffield United), Bobby Wales (Kilmarnock)