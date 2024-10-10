What channel is Scotland Under-21s v Belgium on? TV and live stream details plus team news for key Euros qualifier
Scotland Under-21s can take a massive step towards qualification for next year’s European Championships in Slovakia when they host Belgium at Tynecastle on Friday night.
Sitting in second place in Group B of the under-21 European Championship qualifiers, the Tartan Army’s next generation are on the cusp of ending a 28-year exile from the tournament - should they defeat their Belgian counterparts in the capital.
Currently six points behind group leaders Spain, the young Scots occupy second place on 16 points ahead of the Belgians, who are on the same number of points but trail on head-to-head record (Scotland won the away clash 2-0). Heading into the game, Scot Gemmill’s side know they will secure a play-off spot or, better yet, automatically qualify as one of the three best runners-up with a win in Gorgie ahead of their final match next week away in Kazakhstan.
Looking to catch every minute of the crunch clash live? Here is everything you need to know about Scotland U-21s v Belgium U-21s.
Scotland Under-21s vs Belgium Under-21s match details
Where: Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Friday 11 October. Kick-off 7pm.
Scotland Under-21s squad and team news
Scot Gemmill’s squad were dealt a massive blow during the last camp when key striker Kieron Bowie of Hibs was injured during the win over Malta and ruled out for the remainder of the qualifying fixtures. They have boosted by the return of Rangers midfielder Connor Barron, however, who returns to the under-21s after moving to the seniors during the last international camp.
Celtic defender Matthew Anderson, who is currently on loan at Admira Wacker in Austria, has been forced to withdraw from the squad with injury. He is replaced by Rangers full-back Robbie Fraser.
Scotland Under-21s squad
Goalkeepers: Lewis Budinauckas (Rangers), Murray Johnston (Airdrieonians), Jack Newman (Inverness)
Defenders: Robbie Fraser (Rangers), Josh Doig (Sassuolo), Max Johnston (Sturm Graz), Leon King (Rangers), Jack Milne (Aberdeen), Jeremiah Mullen (Leeds United), Dane Murray (Queen’s Park), Lewis Neilson (St Johnstone), Calvin Ramsay (Wigan Athletic), Ewan Wilson (Motherwell)
Midfielders: Rob Apter (Blackpool), Connor Barron (Rangers), Lyall Cameron (Dundee), Lewis Fiorini (Stockport County), Daniel Kelly (Millwall), Lennon Miller (Motherwell), Josh Mulligan (Dundee), Miller Thomson (Dundee United), David Watson (Kilmarnock)
Forwards: Dire Mebude (Westerlo), Ryan Oné (Sheffield United), Bobby Wales (Kilmarnock)
The match will be broadcast live via the Scotland National Team’s official YouTube channel. Access the live stream of the game for free via this link just before kick-off at 7pm.
