All roads lead to Dingwall where Ross County must overcome a two-goal deficit to prevent Partick Thistle taking their place in the Scottish Premiership next season.

The Premiership play-off final second leg takes place at Victoria Park on Sunday where Malky Mackay’s men certainly have their work cut out to overturn the tie and save themselves from relegation to the Scottish Championship after suffering a 2-0 defeat at Firhill in the first leg on Thursday.

Goals from Aidan Fitzpatrick and Brian Graham have put Thistle firmly in the driving seat to return to the top flight for the first time in five years although Kris Doolan’s side will hope they don’t come to rue a number of missed chances to extend that scoreline after Ross County’s Dylan Smith was red carded.

The Jags will be confident they can finish the job having already eliminated both Queen’s Park and Ayr United in the earlier play-off rounds on the back of a strong end to the league season, while Ross County will look to find inspiration from somewhere after finishing a disappointing top flight campaign in 11th place finish.

Partick Thistle's Brian Graham challenges Ross County's Ben Purrington during the Premiership play-off final first leg at Firhill. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match…

Ross County v Partick Thistle match details

The Premiership play-off final second leg takes place at Victoria Park, Dingwall on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Kick-off is 4.30pm. There is no away goals rule so if the aggregate score is tied after 90 minutes, extra-time and penalties will be played to determine a winner.

Is Ross County v Partick Thistle on TV?

The Premiership play-off final second leg is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage on both channels begins at 4pm. Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel from 830pm on Sunday night.

Is Ross County v Partick Thistle available to watch via live stream?

Sky Sports subscribers wishing to watch the Premiership play-off final via smartphone, laptop or tablet can do so via the Sky Go app. Non-subscribers can purchase a 24-hour Sky Sports pass from Now TV for £11.98.

Referee and VAR

The match referee is Nick Walsh with Greg Aitken in charge of VAR.

Match odds