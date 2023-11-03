What channel is Ross County v Celtic? Kick-off time, TV details, referee and VAR

Celtic make the long road trip north to Dingwall to take on Ross County in one of only three Scottish Premiership fixtures taking place this weekend.

Celtic take on Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The league leaders have the chance to extend their advantage at the top of the table to eight points with a victory while second-placed Rangers take on Hearts in the Viaplay Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park.

Celtic came from behind to defeat St Mirren in midweek and remain unbeaten in the league so far under Brendan Rodgers this season – winning nine and drawing two of their opening 11 fixtures – while County, who have played a game less, are down in tenth position on 10 points, with just two victories so far.

Malky Mackay’s men are on a mini unbeaten run having drawn their last three away to Dundee, Motherwell and Hibs, with an impressive recovery from 2-0 down at Easter Road in midweek providing a morale-boost ahead of facing the defending champions.

The sides meet for the first time since the opening day of the season which saw Celtic claim a 4-2 win at Parkhead while Ross County’s last victory over Celtic came in February 2021 with a Jordan White header sealing a 1-0 home win over Neil Lennon’s side.

Ross County v Celtic match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Kick-off is 12.30pm.

Is Ross County v Celtic on TV?

The game will be shown live on the Sky Sports Football channel with coverage starting at noon. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene from 7.30pm on Saturday on the BBC Scotland channel and repeated at 11.45pm on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day.

Ross County v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch on laptop, tablet or mobile via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.98 or a monthly membership for £34.99 per month.

Ross County v Celtic team news

Ross Callachan and Ben Paton remain out alongside Josh Reid for Ross County. Josh Sims is recovering from a setback so could be in contention while Will Nightingale returned to action in the midweek draw at Hibs.

Celtic take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday and the tight turnaround may come into Brendan Rodgers’ thinking around his team selection. Reo Hatate (hamstring) and Liel Abada (thigh) remain on the sidelines, while Stephen Welsh is back training after an ankle injury.

Ross County v Celtic referee and VAR

David Munro is the match referee with Andrew Dallas in charge of VAR.

Match odds