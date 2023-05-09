Manchester City and Real Madrid will meet in the group stages of the Champions League for the third time since 2020 for a place in the final.

Pep Guardiola takes his Premier League leaders to the Bernabeu to face the team who have won the tournament more than anyone else and are the current holders. City are on a 20-game unbeaten run. A run which has taken them past RB Leipzig, who were in Celtic’s group, and Bayern Munich, while also overturning Arsenal’s lead at the top of the league. They have a one-point advantage and a game in hand as they look to secure their third successive league title. The next step for the club is to win the Champions League. Last year they fell to Madrid at the semi-final stage and the year previous lost to Chelsea in the final.

As for Madrid, also in Celtic’s group, they have a special connection with the tournament and are looking to win their 15th Champions League and their sixth since 2014. While they are 14 points off the pace in La Liga they have just won the Copa del Rey and have already beaten English opponents twice on their way to the last four.

Match details

Who: Real Madrid v Manchester City

What: Champions League semi-final first-leg

Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

When: Tuesday, May 9. Kick-off 8pm

Manchester City take on Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the Champions League semi-final. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Referee: Artur Dias (Portugal)

How to watch

The match is being shown live by BT Sport, the UK's Champions League broadcaster. It will be available on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, online and on the app. Coverage gets under way at 7pm and lasts until 10.45pm.

Last meeting

The previous time these sides met, a year ago at the same stage of the competition, brought a classic two-legged tie. Manchester City won the first leg at home 4-3, taking a 2-0 and 4-2 lead during the match. Karim Benzema netted an 82nd minute penalty to make it a one-goal encounter. There was plenty of drama in the second-leg. City led the match 1-0 and the tie 5-3 going into the final minute but contrived to concede twice in as many minutes through Rodrygo before Benzema won the match in extra-time from the penalty spot.

Team news

Carlo Ancelotti should have a full squad to pick from. Luka Modric started on the bench against Osasuna in the Cope del Rey final having recently picked up a knock, while the likes of Eden Hazard and Dani Ceballos were unused subs. Pep Guardiola will be without Nathan Ake after the defender suffered an injury against Leeds United. He has been left out of the squad for Tuesday’s encounter and is likely to be replaced by Kyle Walker in the back three.

Anything else?