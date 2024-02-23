What channel is Rangers v Hearts? Is it on TV? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

League leaders Rangers host third-placed Hearts at Ibrox on Saturday in the game of the weekend in the Scottish Premiership.

Philippe Clement’s side will look to consolidate their position at the top of the table after taking advantage of Celtic dropping points in a 1-1 draw at home to Kilmanock last Saturday to leapfrog their rivals with a 3-0 win at St Johnstone the next day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the first time the Light Blues have hit the summit since August 2022 and they can extend their lead to five points with a win over the Jambos, with Celtic not in action until Sunday lunchtime when they travel to Fir Park to face Motherwell.

Rangers host Hearts in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

That will be no easy task against a Hearts side boasting a 12-game unbeaten run including 11 victories as well as the division’s most in-form striker in Lawrence Shankland, who has netted 25 times for the club this season amid transfer links with Rangers.

Steven Naismith’s side are 11 points behind second-placed Celtic but have a 14-point lead over fourth-placed Kilmarnock in the race to secure third. Hearts have not beaten Rangers in 12 meetings overall and in 14 visits to Ibrox since a 2-1 success in August 2014 on the way to winning the Championship title.

Rangers v Hearts match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Rangers v Hearts on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.30pm on Saturday with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.40pm after Match of the Day.

Rangers v Hearts live stream

There is no PPV option for supporters based inside the UK. A live video stream will be available to international subscribers only via Rangers TV. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme which goes on air from 2pm on Saturday.

Rangers v Hearts team news

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo is a doubt after missing Sunday's win at St Johnstone with muscle injury, while Kemar Roofe, Danilo (knee), Kieran Dowell and Abdallah Sima (thigh) remain out.

Hearts hope to have midfielder Beni Beningime available after he was subsituted at half-time in the 2-0 win over Motherwell with muscle fatigue. Defender Craig Halkett will miss out after visiting a specialist this week over a knee injury picked up in the recent Scottish Cup win over Airdrie. Peter Haring, Barrie McKay and Liam Boyce all remain unavailable.

Rangers v Hearts referee and VAR

Nick Walsh is the match referee with Don Robertson in charge of VAR.

Match odds