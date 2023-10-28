What channel is Rangers v Hearts? Is it on TV? How to watch, kick-off time, referee and VAR

Philippe Clement has made a positive start to his Rangers tenure and will look to keep that going when Hearts visit Ibrox on Sunday.

Rangers and Hearts meet in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Belgian head coach enjoyed a winning debut in the Scottish Premiership last weekend with a 4-0 demolition of Hibs and followed that up with a valuable goalless draw away to Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday despite having no fit left-backs available.

Clement now takes charge of his third Rangers match against a Hearts side who are struggling for consistency under rookie boss Steven Naismith. The Jambos are fourth in the table but have won just one of their last four league matches amid supporter restlessness.

Rangers, meanwhile, are already playing catch-up in the title race with Clement inheriting a seven-point deficit to Celtic after his predecessor Michael Beale lost three of his opening seven Premiership fixtures of the season.

The match is the first of a double-header that will see Rangers and Hearts meet again next Sunday at Hampden Park in the semi-finals of the Viaplay Cup.

Rangers v Hearts match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Rangers v Hearts on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.15pm on Sunday evening, with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.50pm after Match of the Day 2.

Rangers v Hearts live stream

The match has been made available for live stream within the UK and Ireland via Rangers TV priced £9.99. You can purchase the PPV here.

Rangers v Hearts team news

Ridvan Yilmaz returns to the Rangers squad after being ineligible for the goalless draw with Sparta Prague on Thursday. Borna Barisic and Jose Cifuentes could return but Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence (calf), Dujon Sterling and Rabbi Matondo (knee) remain out.

Stephen Kingsley is set to be back in the Hearts squad after a groin injury kept him out of the Celtic game last weekend. Craig Gordon (leg) and Craig Halkett (knee) are back in training after lengthy absences but still unavailable for selection, while Kyosuke Tagawa (hamstring), Nathaniel Atkinson (ankle) and Barrie McKay (knee) are out.

Rangers v Hearts referee and VAR

The match referee is John Beaton while Alan Muir is in charge of VAR.

