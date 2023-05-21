One of Celtic, Rangers or Glasgow City will be crowned Scottish Women's Premier League champions on Sunday as an epic three-way battle for the title reaches a dramatic conclusion.

All three sides are in contention to lift the trophy on a dramatic final day of the season with Glasgow City leading both Rangers and Celtic by two points at the top of the standings after 31 fixtures. All eyes will be on Ibrox Stadium where defending champions Rangers host Glasgow City - but the destination of the title could depend on events at Parkhead where Celtic host Hearts. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the SWPL title deciders ...

How could Rangers, Celtic or Glasgow City win the title?

The only side with their fate in their own hands is Glasgow City who know that a win over Rangers at Ibrox will be enough to secure the title for the 15th time in 16 seasons.

Celtic, Rangers and Glasgow City are all in contention to lift the SWPL on a dramatic final day. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be tall order for Leanne Ross' side who have have squandered a seven-point lead in recent weeks while they have not beaten Rangers in six meetings since June 2021 and lost the most recent encounter 2-1 at Petershill Park in April.

A draw would eliminate Rangers from the equation but would allow Celtic to pip Glasgow City to the title if they beat Hearts at Celtic Park. Fran Alonso’s side would draw level with City on 81 points at the top but would claim their first ever SWPL title thanks to their superior goal difference.

A Rangers win over Glasgow City would put Malky Thomson’s side in contention to retain the title won last year but it would depend on their margin of victory compared to Celtic if they defeated Hearts.

Rangers currently have a goal difference of +103 with Celtic just one behind on +102 so much could depend on which side finishes the campaign with the better scoreline. It all promises to be an exciting finale with big crowds expected at both Ibrox and Celtic Park.

Is Rangers v Glasgow City and Celtic Women v Hearts on TV?