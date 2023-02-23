What channel is Rangers v Celtic cup final on? Kick-off time, TV details, referee and VAR officials

Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head for the first silverware of the season in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The Glasgow rivals are both in formidable form with Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic having won 22 of their last 23 domestic fixtures with Rangers doing likewise in 13 out of 14 matches since Michael Beale took charge in November. The only time either side failed to win in that sequence was the 2-2 draw against each other at Ibrox on January 2.

The Old Firm last met in a cup final in 2019 when Celtic claimed a 1-0 win in the same competition thanks to a solitary headed goal from centre-back Christopher Jullien, with goalkeeper Fraser Forster denying Rangers with a number of top drawer saves, including from an Alfredo Morelos penalty kick.

Celtic are defending the trophy won last season following a 2-1 win over Hibs in the final courtesy of a Kyogo Furuhashi double while Rangers are attempting to lift the League Cup for the first time since 2011 – the year before liquidation.

Celtic and Rangers will contest the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Rangers route to the final included wins over Queen of the South, Dundee and Aberdeen while Celtic overcame Ross County, Motherwell and Kilmarnock.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Viaplay Cup final:

Match details

Who: Rangers v Celtic

What: Viaplay League Cup final

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023, kick-off 3pm

Is Rangers v Celtic on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1. This can be found on channel 412 on Sky or channel 551 on Virgin.

Coverage begins at 2pm and will run until 7pm. A repeat of the match will then be shown at 8am on Monday.

Is there a live stream?

Those wishing to watch the match on their laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app.

Referee and VAR officials

Nick Walsh is the match referee and will be assisted by Frank Connor and David Roome. The fourth official is Kevin Clancy.

John Beaton is in charge of VAR, assisted by Graeme Stewart.

